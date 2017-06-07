Melanie needs a second operation

An essential operation for a Cramlington woman in Barcelona, Spain, was a success.

However, Melanie Hartshorn will need another one after the team of doctors, led by renowned neurosurgeon Dr Vicenc Gilete, saw for themselves the issues with her lower spine during the surgery.

More than £100,000 has been raised for her so far and another £60,000 is needed for the second operation, scheduled for June 21 – although she is already more than halfway there following a very generous donation of £33,000.

The 27-year-old, who suffers from severe forms of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and craniocervical instability, said: “I’ve had no seizures since the operation, even without the collar and when sitting up.

“However, I need a full fusion from the chest right down to my pelvis, plus my SI joint fusions redone as the skews are impinging on nerves.

“If this operation is successful, it will stop progression of paralysis and hopefully reverse some of the awful symptoms, as well as enabling me to sit up in a wheelchair for long periods again.

“After the surgery, I will be staying in Barcelona for about a month to recover before flying home.”

To make a donation to her, visit www.gofundme.com/Melanie-s-Mission

An evening of live entertainment organised by Michaela Percival School of Dancing and Blagdon Amateur Thespian Society is raising funds for her. It will take place in Cramlington Village Community Centre on Saturday, June 17, from 7pm.

It will include live music from The MERX. Call 01670 731633 or 07533 923840 for ticket details.