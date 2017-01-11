Memorial concert will honour mining victims

A memorial concert is being held to honour the men and boys who died in a mining disaster.

The annual event will honour the 204 men and boys who died at Hartley Pit more than 150 years ago.

Among the special guests taking part are local folk group Beeswing, Northumberland’s own VoiceMale and Chris Harrison.

The concert is in memory of the disaster on January 16, 1862, when almost every working man and boy in the village lost their lives.

Over the last 15 years, members of the public have contributed information, songs and poems which have all helped to make the concert the success it always is.

The first part of the concert is the commemoration.

VoiceMale will feature in the second half, and will provide more light-hearted entertainment.

It promises to be a memorable evening, and all are invited.

The concert is on Saturday, January 14, in New Hartley Memorial Hall, starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £5. Contact Dave on 07967 198430, email bridfolk@gmail.com, Keith on (0191) 2373152, to book a ticket, or you can buy tickets from the hall.