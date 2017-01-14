Michele gets Royal seal of approval

A lifeguard has been honoured by Royalty for her work helping to save lives.

Michele Weedy, part of Blyth Lifeguard and Swimming Club, has been honoured by Prince Michael of Kent for her contribution to the valuable work of the Royal Life Saving Society, which marked its 125th anniversary in 2016.

Michele, a member of the Northumberland and Durham branch of the Society, attended the event at the Royal Over-Seas League where 125 members of the society were presented with the HRH Prince Michael of Kent 125th Anniversary Certificate of Merit.

Prince Michael is the Commonwealth president of the RLSS and approved the special anniversary edition of his Certificate of Merit.

The award is made to individuals whose voluntary contribution and achievements have significantly impacted on the society and its work, or have represented the society in an exemplary way, in particular in the fields of sport, youth and drowning prevention.

Michele spends her time as lifeguard captain and is responsible for the training of young people to become lifesavers, lifeguards and trainers to continue the drowning prevention message.

During the summer, she is on Blyth beach ensuring the public can enjoy the sea safely.

Throughout the year, Michele coaches a successful sport lifesaving squad from youth to masters

She is RLSS UK performance director and works with the elite athletes within the sport.

Michele has recently returned to competitions and returned from the World Championships with a bronze medal, managing the team and also Officiating.

Recipients of the Certifica