Miller Homes relaunches successful Easter appeal

A house builder is looking to provide an eggs-tra special treat for children.

Miller Homes North East is bringing back its Easter egg drop to bring a smile to the faces of disadvantaged and poorly children.

Last year saw more than 400 Easter eggs donated, and this year the donations will be shared between the Sunshine Fund in Newcastle, Action for Children in Bedlington and Home Start in Teesside, to then be distributed to children.

Donations of chocolate Easter eggs can be dropped off Miller Homes’ sales centres at Wheatfields in Seaton Delaval, The Acres in Bedlington, and Portland Wynd in Blyth, until 5.30pm on Sunday, April 9.

Andrew Somerville, regional sales manager at Miller Homes North East, said: “We launched the Miller Homes Easter egg drop last year in the hopes of bringing communities together, and were overwhelmed by the generosity of the general public and our suppliers.

“Due to the success of last year we couldn’t not launch our appeal again, and would very much appreciate if members of the community would be so kind as to buy just one extra Easter egg which we will donate to the charities who do fantastic work.”

Sales centres are open Mondays from 12.30pm to 5.30pm and Thursdays to Sundays from 10.30am to 5.30pm.