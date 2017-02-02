Modest council tax rise agreed

Members of Seaton Valley Council have agreed an increase in its element of the council tax to 1.5 per cent.

The approved budget that was put forward by its Labour group also identifies a number of revenue savings, which will be reinvested in services that have been identified as priorities by residents.

Areas of new investment include revenue funding to provide additional dog patrol services in Seaton Valley, the creation of a part-time allotments and maintenance assistant post to enable a more focused response to this area of the council’s work, continuing to focus on improving the look and amenity of our villages, additional support to the Seaton Valley Community Centre Partnership to enable it to buy in essential support and advice and funding to keep the public toilets at Seaton Delaval and West Terrace open during the winter months.

In addition, the council agreed to provide one off support from its reserves, generated from savings in previous years, to significantly improve the appearance of Fountain Head Bank Roundabout and to create a working budget to support its neighbourhood planning process.

The Band D equivalent council tax will increase by £1.69 to £114.12 per annum. Band A will be set at £76.07 per annum, a rise of £1.12.

Its chairman, Coun Darren Mullen, said he was pleased that the council has once again been able to use its rigorous budget process to identify additional savings to allow further investment in key services, whilst at the same time keeping council tax increases to a minimum.