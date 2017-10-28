More affordable homes being built

Work is continuing to build new affordable homes in two Northumberland towns.

Arch Homes is well under way on construction of 42 properties at sites in Blyth and Cramlington.

A total of 14 two-bedroom bungalows, specifically aimed at the over 55s, are being built on the site of the former Newsham First School.

The accommodation has been designed to facilitate wheelchair access for those who require it, but will also be suitable for use by occupants of all abilities.

In Nelson Village, Arch is building 28 affordable homes. Work on the haul road was recently completed in readiness for the arrival on site of principal contractor ESH later this month.

The development will comprise six two-bedroom semi-detached bungalows, three two-bedroom terraced bungalows, six two-bedroom semi-detached houses, 12 three-bedroom semi-detached houses and one five-bedroom detached house.

Arch chairman Richard Wearmouth said: “Building affordable homes for Northumberland residents is a key aim for the new council administration.

“We are committed to making significant investment in such projects and I am delighted to see progress being made on these two further sites.”

John Moran, Arch Homes manager, added: “The range of properties under construction reflects the diverse needs of tenants. We have already received a lot of interest in the bungalows, which started before we’d submitted the scheme for planning.”

“This demonstrates that there is a real need not only for affordable homes but specifically bungalows. I expect the same high level of interest in the family homes at Nelson Village.”

To register your interest in any Arch Homes property call 01670 528 499 or visit www.arch-homes.co.uk