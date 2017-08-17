More places for childcare in county

Almost 300 new childcare places will be created across Northumberland thanks to national and local funding.

As part of the Government’s drive to support childcare providers in delivering 30 hours of free care across the country, Northumberland has received a grant of £2,069,704 from the Early Years Childcare Capital Fund.

And the local authority will contribute £689,901 towards the scheme after approving the funding at a recent cabinet meeting.

Some of the money will be allocated to create 73 new places at Bedlington West End First School, with a further 90 spaces in Ashington and 100 in Blyth at venues yet to be confirmed.