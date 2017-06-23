Motorcross charity day for Cramlington stroke survivor

A motocross racer from Cramlington is organising a charity fundraising practice day next week after his father survived three strokes.

Motocross enthusiasts will come together at PJMX in Blyth on Saturday, June 24.

Event organiser Graeme Parker was inspired to raise funds for the Stroke Association by his father Tony.

Graeme said: “My dad’s first stroke in 2012 left him with no serious lasting effects, but his second in February 2016, severely affected his sight.

“In February this year, while on holiday in Keswick, he had a major stroke which left him unable to communicate. My dad’s now lost the use of his right arm, has very limited movement in his right leg and also had to have surgery to remove a large portion of his skull to ease the pressure on his brain. I believe we are very lucky to still have him with us.”

He organised this event in Tony’s honour, as the pair used to race motocross sidecars together all around the country.

“My dad gave up his hobby to support me racing solo motocross bikes from the age of six up until he had the third stroke in February this year,” said Graeme. “It’s been absolutely devastating for both of us that he couldn’t come to any of the championship meetings this year.

“It seemed fitting to hold a motocross-themed event for my dad and raise funds for the Stroke Association to help other stroke survivors and their families to get the support they need.”

To donate, visit http://www.justgiving.com/Graeme-ParkerMX47