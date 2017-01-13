Motorcycles stolen from storage containers

Two motorbikes have been stolen from a site at an industrial estate in Morpeth.

The burglary happened at Storage 24 in Coopies Lane between 5pm on Friday, January 6, and 10am on Saturday, January 7.

The Yamaha PW50 custom motorcycle that was stolen.

Thieves forced entry to the premises and storage containers and stole two custom built unregistered motorcycles – a Kawasaki KX250 motocross bike and a Yamaha PW50 custom motorcycle.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who was in the area and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious. Officers also want to hear from anyone offered these bikes for sale.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 677 of 07/01/17, or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.