Motorcyclist killed in crash in Northumberland

A motorcyclist has been killed and his passenger is in intensive care after a crash in Northumberland this morning.

The incident happened on the A189 at approximately 11.50am. The crash, on the northbound Spine Road beside Blyth roundabout at Bebside, involved a Vauxhall Corsa car and an orange Kawasaki motorcycle with a rider and pillion passenger.

The two vehicles were both travelling northbound when the collision occurred. The male rider of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene and his female pillion passenger suffered serious life-threatening injuries and is in intensive care at the Royal Victoria Infirmary. The car driver was unhurt.

The road is currently closed, but is expected to be reopened by 4pm.

Police are appealing for witnesses, anyone with information is asked to contact Motor Patrols on 101, quoting reference 479 of 09/04/17.