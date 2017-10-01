MP Ian is in the pink for charity

Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery is in the pink when it comes to charity.

He posed in the fetching shade to show his support to Breast Cancer Now’s flagship fund-raiser, wear it pink.

Thousands of people across the UK will add a splash of pink to their outfits on Friday, October 20, and raise vital funds for breast cancer research.

Mr Lavery said: “Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK. One in eight women will face it in their lifetime, and every year around 11,500 women and 80 men lose their lives to the disease.

“This is why I’m urging everyone in Wansbeck to take part in wear it pink on Friday, October 20.

“It’s such a fun and easy way to support Breast Cancer Now’s vital research, and help stop breast cancer taking the lives of those we love.”

All you need to do to take part in the day is wear something pink, or hold a pink event at home, work or school, and make a donation to Breast Cancer Now.

Visit wearitpink.org/2017 for further details, fund-raising ideas and how to register for your free fund-raising pack.