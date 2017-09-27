MP welcomes new options for key dam

Ian Lavery has welcomed the news that the future of Bedlington’s Humford Dam looks like it is becoming increasingly secure.

The MP for Wansbeck spoke out after hearing the news that three new options were on the table – none of which involve demolition.

They were agreed at a meeting between residents’ representatives, Environment Agency staff, the director of the Northumberland Rivers Trust (NRT) and local angling associations.

A number of people living in the town signed a petition against the removal of the ‘jewel in the crown’ of Humford Country Park.

The future options are improving the existing fish pass, building a new fish pass and providing a fish by-pass.

Mr Lavery said: “Having raised concerns with the NRT and the Environment Agency on behalf of local residents, I have been keeping a close eye on the developments at the Humford Dam.

“I am pleased to hear the news that it is looking less and less likely that it will be removed.

“I would like to thank both organisations for listening to the issues I raised on behalf of the residents of Bedlington, many of whom contacted me with major concerns about the future of a much treasured beauty spot.

“We are very blessed to have such beautiful scenery across the Wansbeck constituency and Northumberland and I would like to see more people actively encouraged to visit the Humford Dam and enjoy the local environment.

“If more can be done to get people to look at the beauty on our doorstep, hopefully more can be done to protect these important spaces for future generations.”