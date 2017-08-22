Mum appeals for help after accidentally selling son’s first pair of basketball boots

A mother is appealing for the public’s help after accidentally selling her son’s first pair of basketball boots at the weekend.

Karen Calvert sold the pair of Nike footwear at a car boot sale in Tranwell on Sunday.

They belong to her son Niall, 19, who has been involved with Cramlington Vikings for the past eight years, first as a player then as a coach.

The basketball boots were his first pair, mistakenly placed with the car boot sale items in the family’s garage.

Then, at the sale, Karen said she saw her daughter sell the shoes to a man at around 2pm for £2.

The penny soon dropped when the pair of them returned home and spoke to Niall.

“He was really upset and really angry,” said Karen. “I feel terrible.”

The family is now trying to track down the shoes so they can be returned.

Karen added: “If we can find out who bought them, I’m more than happy to drive to them and pay £20 for their return.”

If you or someone you know bought these shoes, ring the Leader on 01670 517171.