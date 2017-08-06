National company opens Blyth office

Have your say

A national, independent home-care provider has opened a new office in Blyth Workspace.

Home Instead Senior Care is part of a worldwide organisation devoted to providing the highest-quality home care for older people in the comfort of their own homes.

It offers a wide range of one-to-one home care services including companionship home help all the way through to personal care, all tailor made to the needs of the individual.

Guy Kirk, director of Home Instead Senior Care, explored a few options before choosing Blyth Workspace as the company’s new location and they were impressed with the whole package offered by Arch.

The company’s move has created one full-time job and one flexible hours contract.

Mr Kirk said: “I chose Arch business premises because I needed a professional location which offered high-quality facilities and excellent service – and I get that from Arch.

“From the friendly and efficient customer-service staff who welcome visitors through to the speedy response from the building maintenance team – everything is done to make life simple for me.

“This means I can get on and focus on developing my business.”

Coun Richard Wearmouth, chairman of Arch, said: “It’s fantastic to have companies such as Home Instead choose Northumberland as a place to grow their business.

“The county is home to so many successful small and large businesses in a variety of different sectors.”