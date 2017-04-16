New £30m bypass team strikes gold

The team who built Morpeth’s new £30million bypass has scooped a national industry award, just a day after it officially opened.

The scheme, one of the largest current road projects in the region, will cut congestion in Morpeth and reduce travel time and costs between the A1 and South East Northumberland.

Now Northumberland County Council and contractors Carillion Civil Engineering have been awarded gold in the Considerate Constructors Scheme National Site Awards in the £10million-£50million scheme category.

The award recognised ‘outstanding interaction’ with the community and highlighted ‘exemplary’ presentation of all operational areas. It also noted the work to promote women in engineering and the team’s efforts to protect the environment.

The council’s director of local services and housing delivery Paul Jones said: “We’re delighted the work on this flagship project has been recognised with a national award.

“It is a credit to all those who have been involved with the bypass construction over the past two years.”

Carillion project manager Scott Beattie said the award was a testament to the efforts made by everyone on the project to be a good neighbour to the community.

He said: “The success of the Morpeth Northern Bypass project was very much dependent on Carillion’s successful relationships within local communities, and the project working sustainably for the local wildlife and landscape.”