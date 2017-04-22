New £600,000 Co-op store set to open in Ashington

A new supermarket creating 16 jobs is set to open later this month.

The £600,000 Co-op store has been completed in Ashington.

Silverstone Building Consultancy project managed the 3,000sq ft development on a vacant site in Remscheid Way.

The site was acquired last year by a private investor and the Co-op has committed to a 15-year lease on the site.

The new store will create 16 new full and part-time jobs when it opens later this month after it has been fully fitted out.

Steve Varty, Co-op regional project manager, said: “The Co-op is very much a community retailer and we are pleased to be bringing new investment and job creation to the area, which will benefit local residents.”

The new development is one of a series of successful projects between Silverstone and Co-op.

The specialist firm of building surveyors and project managers also built a Co-op store in Pegswood, Morpeth, in 2015 and is about to start on its third, the conversion of an existing building into a 3,800sq ft store in Wylam.

Mark Coulter, of Silverstone Building Consultancy, said: “We are delighted to have secured a third Co-op building project. Having established a strong relationship with the retailer, we have developed a clear understanding of their specific requirements.

“It is great to see that the Co-op Group is continuing to invest in developing new stores throughout the North East, revitalising otherwise redundant sites and creating a hub for the local community.”