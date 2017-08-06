New appointments at disability charity

Cramlington-based Azure Charitable Enterprises has recently announced two new appointments.

Denise Tweedy has taken up the position of business development manager, appointed to work closely with the charity’s garden centre and other trading activities in order to drive customer visits and sales.

Denise has rejoined the charity after 11 years, leaving in 2003 to work within the marketing team at intu Metrocentre followed by nine years as assistant marketing manager at intu Eldon Square.

The charity, which aims to improve the lives of people who are disabled and disadvantaged, has also recently promoted John Taylor to director of Azure Garden Centre.

John, who has been manager of the centre for nearly 12 years, has very successfully developed the business year on year, growing it to become a multimillion-pound venture.

He said: “I am very passionate about the industry and the work carried out by the charity. It is an honour to become a director of the business and to work with such a great team day in and day out. Together we will continue to grow the garden centre business further and in turn maximise the charity’s potential.”