New enforcement officer for council

Cramlington Town Council is the first local authority at the town and parish level in both Northumberland and the North East to employ its own parking enforcement officer.

These posts are normally funded by larger county or metropolitan councils, but in view of the increasing pressures on the service provided by Northumberland County Council, the town council has agreed to fund a full-time post from its own resources in order to provide a higher level of service in the area.

The enforcement officer, who will work across the town on weekdays and weekends, has powers to issue fines for parking offences, dog fouling and littering.

On the spot fines of up to £70 can be imposed.

The town council has taken this step in an effort to combat the growing nuisance to local residents caused by illegal parking, particularly around the town centre.

Dog fouling and litter are also major concerns for residents and despite past efforts, these problems still persist.

Coun John Collins, chairman of Cramlington Town Council, said: “Although not everyone will welcome this development, something clearly has to be done.

“Every day we receive complaints from residents about nuisance parking, dog fouling and litter and most residents will support this move.

“The town council has also pushed hard for more parking restrictions in a number of areas, particularly around the town centre and outside schools, and these will be coming into force over the coming months.”

He added: “We’re also working with the county council and Manor Walks to provide more parking in the town centre.”