New event at Bedlington club hailed a big success

There was an excellent turnout for the World Onion and Leek Show at Bedlington Station and District Working Men’s Social Club, with entries from people across the country.

Pictured is acting club steward Shaun Jones with the winning exhibits.

Peter Glazebrook, from Newark, had the heaviest onion, just short of 16lb, and Bill Holden, of Durham, won best leek in show.

The organisers thanked all those who made the event possible and the great support from the sponsors.