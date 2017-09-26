New home for growing dental business group

A growing group of dental practices has moved into an office at Ashington Workspace after celebrating a record-breaking year.

Morrison Shenfine Holdings, which owns practices in Morpeth, Ponteland, Durham, Sunderland and Wigton, has seen strong growth across all of them in its first year since coming together as a combined business.

Co-founders Dr Iain Morrison and Dr Paul Shenfine created the group in 2016 through a merger of four established dental practices and they have now moved into their new head office in Ashington to facilitate further success.

This has also enabled the business to create two new head office roles.

Dr Morrison, who is also managing director of the group, said: “We had been using our Morpeth practice as a head office, but had always planned to move into a dedicated head office once the group was large enough.

“It’s happened sooner than we had originally expected, but given the rapid growth of the business and the opportunity to move into the superb offices here, it made a lot of sense.”

Ashington Workspace is one of five Arch Workspace properties providing high professional office space. Call 01670 528460 for more information about them.