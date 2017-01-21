New inspector is appointed for Ashington

A new neighbourhood inspector has been appointed in Ashington.

Inspector Sue Fryer, who started her policing career in Morpeth in 1993, is back in charge of policing in all of Ashington and the urban area of Morpeth.

Insp Fryer has worked as a detective in Blyth, Cramlington and Newcastle city centre, and a sergeant at Newcastle West before moving to South Tyneside as a detective sergeant.

On promotion to inspector, she worked in 24/7 response at North Tyneside and recently with her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) before recently moving to her new role based in Ashington.

Insp Fryer said: “I’m thrilled to be back working in this area. I came to the old Ashington police station for work experience when I was 15, as I always wanted to be a police officer. It’s great to be back here heading up the local policing team.

“I have an enthusiastic and experienced team of officers who are keen to serve the community.

“My main priorities are safeguarding people, particularly those who are vulnerable, reducing crime and disorder and working with communities to make Wansbeck and Morpeth a safer place to live.”

“I aim to get out and about with my officers to speak to people and I would ask if you do see us, please take a moment to stop and say hello.

“It is important we are aware of community issues to fully understand our policing priorities.

“I hope to increase opportunities for our communities to engage with us and help make a difference and would encourage people to contact us via social media or attend local authority PACT meetings and local community forums where you are welcome to have a ‘cuppa with a coppa’.”

