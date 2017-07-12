New jobs created as pub reopens

A Seaton Sluice pub reopened earlier this month as a Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery after an extensive refurbishment.

Located on Marine View, the remodelled Astley Arms, formerly a Crown Carvery, opened to guests after a three-week closure.

Following a significant investment in the restaurant, 12 new jobs have been created, with employees ready to serve guests their favourites from breakfast right through to dinner.

General manager, Nicole Mains, said: “We’re excited about the new changes and are looking forward to welcoming the people of Seaton, Whitley Bay and the surrounding areas to come and see what their new Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery is all about.

“The restaurant has been given a fantastic new look and a menu that has something for everyone.”

For more information, visit http://tinyurl.com/y7wtu22p or call 0191 237 0057.