New-look website will help people searching for a home

The search for a new home in Northumberland will now be much easier thanks to a re-design of Northumberland County Council’s housing allocation website.

Northumberlandhomefinder.org.uk, delivered in partnership with other housing providers, has been given a major overhaul to improve the way properties are marketed and to make it more user-friendly.

Taking its inspiration from leading online property search sites, Northumberland Homefinder now offers more information about the properties listed. This includes more photos and floor plans, as well as information on the area and nearby services, such as health centres and schools.

The site will also highlight properties the registered user would be eligible to bid for, based on their assessed housing need, as well as how many bids they have made.

Under the Homefinder allocation system, you must be registered with the site before you are able to bid on any available properties. Once registered each applicant is assessed on their need and given a priority banding. This banding is then used to prioritise any bid on a property.

Philip Soderquest, head of housing, said: “We wanted to improve the overall look and feel of the website whilst also providing benefits for users. It will not only help users to make better choices on what properties to bid for, but will allow us to market available homes more effectively and help reduce the number of empty properties in our communities.”

If you would like further information on the Homefinder service please contact the council on 0345 600 6400.