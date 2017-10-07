New machines are cutting emissions

A £615,000 plant investment is set to help Banks Mining make further progress in minimising vehicle emissions at its current and planned future operations in Northumberland.

The family-owned firm has taken delivery of three Komatsu WA470-8 loading shovels at its Shotton surface mine near Cramlington.

They are being used to move materials around the site and they are providing fuel efficiency savings of around 40 per cent compared to similar plant.

The loading shovels, which can carry a load of up to eight tonnes, are equipped with a state-of-the-art telemetry system that produces a range of data so Banks Mining can monitor and manage the way the 27.5-tonne machines are being used to help ensure they are performing with maximum efficiency.

They have been sourced through Marubeni-Komatsu’s Chester-le-Street branch and have been tailored to meet the specific operating requirements at Shotton.

Robbie Bentham, plant director at Banks Mining, said: “We recognised the benefits that would come with an investment in this next generation equipment and we’ve had excellent support from the local Komatsu team in configuring the vehicles to do the work that we require in the best possible way.

“The regular performance data that we are getting from the new equipment is invaluable and having greater fuel efficiency is helping us in our continuing drive to minimise emissions from plant used on our surface mines.”