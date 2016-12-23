New offices set to create 40 jobs

An international energy company has opened its newest office in Blyth as work progresses on an offshore wind farm.

EDF Energy Renewables has opened the project office in Blyth Workspace to manage the construction of a new offshore windfarm.

Up to 40 new jobs will be created through the new project office investment and when complete, the new offshore windfarm will provide enough low carbon electricity to meet the average annual needs of 34,000 homes.

Arch supported EDF’s IT team, ensuring the company’s IT connections and equipment were successfully installed and liaised with both EDF and furniture providers to ensure each office was furnished to a high standard and completed on time.

EDF Energy Renewables’ new team office will facilitate the planning, management and coordination of all the engineering and construction activities associated with the new development.

Marcel Sunier, project director, said: “I’d like to thank both the Business and Commercial team at Arch for all of their support with finding suitable premises for EDF Energy Renewables’ Blyth project team and also for the support we received from Arch during our move into the new office.

“This is an important project for us and we are delighted to be moving into the heart of the Blyth community.

“As the project develops we will look to hold some meetings next year for those local people who want to know more about the project.”

Coun Dave Ledger, Chairman of Arch said: “EDF Energy Renewables’ investment into Blyth significantly strengthens our offering to companies investing and operating within the global offshore energy sector, specifically around offshore wind.

“Blyth Workspace is in the ideal location for companies like EDF Energy, situated in a location with other prime Northumberland energy businesses and fantastic transport links for the A1 and Newcastle.

“Northumberland continues to be a progressive, enterprising and fantastic place to do business.”

For more information on Arch’s commercial portfolio and the business support offered, please speak to the Arch Commercial team on 01670 528 457 or email commercial@arch-group.co.uk