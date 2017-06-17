New owners for town care home

A care home in Blyth has been taken over by new management.

The Hill Care Group has welcomed The Oaks Care Home, on Durban Street, to its family of homes across the Midlands and Northern regions.

It is one of six care homes that have made the move from previous owner Four Seasons Health Care, and takes Hill Care’s family up from 19 to 25 homes.

“We’re very pleased to welcome The Oaks Care Home to the Hill Care Group,” said Wendy Waddicor, the managing director of Hill Care.

“We specialise in providing quality, personalised care for our residents, and we look forward to caring for those residing at the home.”

The care homes have been working closely both with themselves and the Care Quality Commission, to make sure the transfer of operations is as smooth as possible for the residents,

Ms Waddicor added: “The wellbeing and comfort of residents is our highest priority and we want to assure them and their loved ones there will be a continuity of care and minimum disruption, as the current staff will continue to be employed at the home.

“It is our privilege to take over management and we will bring exceptional levels of care and a wealth of care provision experience to ensure the ongoing safety, care and comfort of our residents is maintained.”

For more information on the Hill Care Group, who have been providing care since starting up in 2001 in Derbyshire, visit the website www.hillcare.net