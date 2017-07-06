New play area is officially opened

A new play area has been unveiled in Blyth after residents had their say on its design.

The play area, in Newsham Farm Estate, was installed following a request from local residents and Northumberland county councillor Diedre Campbell.

The project was funded, securing money raised through the Section 106 Housing Developers’ Fund.

Mayor of Blyth Town Council Coun John Potts was joined by county council officials and residents to open the play area.

Blyth Town Council worked with their preferred supplier KOMPAN, who carried out a consultation with residents and pupils from Newsham Primary School.

KOMPAN designed the play area very much with the school in mind, also providing the school with teaching and learning materials to help the teachers use the play equipment in curriculum compliant ways.

The materials support teaching with instructed and guided learning exercises that can be carried out within the play area and provide observation sheets to be used, for example while the children play freely.

Coun Cath Homer, cabinet member responsible for culture, arts and leisure at Northumberland County Council, said: “I’m really pleased that the council’s housing developers’ fund for sport and play has been able to contribute to secure this great new play area for young people in Newsham.

“I am sure that it will be enjoyed and provide stimulating play for children of all ages in the area.”