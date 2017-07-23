New play park opens its gates in Seghill

A new play park was opened at Deneside, in Seghill, last weekend.

Elsie Harvey and her brother Colin Atkinson cut the ribbon to the new facility, which is named Libby’s Park after their mother, who was a well-respected member of the community.

They were joined by the chairman of Seaton Valley Council, Coun Stephen Stanners, and Coun Dan Nesbit – the quartet is pictured above.

The new park was jointly funded by Seaton Valley Council and Northumberland County Council via a contribution from its Housing Developer Fund. It replaces the play area at Burnside Gardens, with the new park having a more central location for residents and children.

Coun Stanners said: “It’s brilliant to see a new park in Seghill, I’m sure it’s something that will provide years of enjoyment for young people.”