New play unit at town park

A new piece of equipment, designed especially for small children, has been installed in a Blyth park as part of a £12,000 improvement scheme.

The toddlers multi-play unit, which includes a small slide and climbing frame, is the latest addition to Ridley Park.

In addition, improvements have been made to the accessibility and safety of the embankment slide and concrete steps have been replaced with new wooden steps, handrails and safety surfacing.

The works have been financed by local ward councillor Eileen Cartie through Northumberland County Council’s members’ local improvement scheme.

Ridley Park also includes tennis courts, open green spaces and a cafe.

Coun Cartie said: “Outdoor play is an important part of children’s lives and has a proven positive impact on their health and development.

“Ridley Park is a fantastic facility for local children and I hope this piece of equipment will provide a lot of fun for the young children when they come to the park to enjoy everything it has to offer.”