New recruits on nursing course

A nursing course launched last year has taken on its second group of student nurses.

The 18-month full-time work-based nursing degree was the first course of its kind when launched by Northumbria University, Newcastle and Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in March 2016.

Aimed at people with a healthcare background, it leads to a BSc (Hons) Nursing Studies/Registered Nurse (Adult) degree.

Ten new student nurses will now carry out a mix of classroom-based teaching simulated clinical skills and hands-on practical experience in hospitals and the community.

Professor Pam Dawson, Associate Pro Vice-Chancellor for Strategic Workforce Planning and Development at Northumbria University, said: “Due to success of the first course, we are delighted to extend the programme to a further group of nursing students.

“The course with Northumbria Healthcare is a real trailblazer with other NHS trusts and higher education institutions now following in our footsteps.”

Northumbria Healthcare has provided funding for the students and they are guaranteed an interview once they graduate.

Debbie Reape, interim executive director of nursing, said: “Our nurse training programme caused quite a stir in the nursing world when it was launched in March last year and we are delighted with how our recruits are progressing, thanks to their hard work and determination.”

“Like every trust in the country we continue to face recruitment challenges and we are passionate about building on our strong foundations of nurse training and playing our part in developing the workforce of the future.

“This latest intake of student nurses shows our continued support to nurse education and it is flattering to know that so many are now following our lead.”

Sophie Haywood, from Morpeth, previously studied Criminology at Northumbria University before travelling and working in car sales.

She said: “When I left university I wanted to be a nurse, after I travelled, I joined Northumbria as a healthcare assistant on a cardiology unit and learned so much whilst I was there.

“I was incredibly anxious waiting to find out if my application had been successful as this opportunity is not available anywhere else in the country and I couldn’t have afforded the tuition fees. It is not an easy option but I feel so lucky and I’m loving every minute so far.”

The 10 student nurses on the first course are due to graduate this autumn.

The course has also been viewed positively by the NMC following a monitoring visit where it was highly commended in the verbal feedback.

For more information visit www.northumbria.nhs.uk/nursecourse or contact 0191 293 4257.