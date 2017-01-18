New resource for community centre

A useful new resource is now in place at a building in Morpeth that runs a range of services for local residents and people in parts of south east Northumberland following the completion of an extension.

The room suitable for meetings, training courses and other uses has been built at the Stobhill Community Link iLearn Centre in Shields Road.

Job search, CV preparation, interview preparation and other training and guidance to help people with their employability are all available at the centre.

Residents can also sign up to learn computer skills, while other initiatives co-ordinated from the venue include a gardening and handyman service for those unable to cope with some home tasks, a free paint service, Stobhill Community Allotment and Stobhill Growing for Green.

Ward county councillor Ian Lindley helped to establish the community link in Stobhill back in 2008 and he has continued to find public and private sector support and funding.

He has also allocated amounts from his members’ local improvement schemes budgets for aspects of the work there – the most recent being £5,700 towards the room extension.

Coun Lindley said: “This new room is going to make a real difference to what the team can provide. It offers a meeting space, a training room, and somewhere that people can have interviews or even confidential chats.

“I look forward to seeing it being well used.”