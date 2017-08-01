New support act for Jess Glynne’s Alnwick Pastures concert

Another support act has been confirmed for the upcoming Jess Glynne concert in Alnwick Pastures.

Heart FM presenter and DJ Toby Anstis has been added to the line-up for the gig on Saturday, August 12. He joins fellow support acts Kiko Bun, with his reggae and soul sound, and Mullally, who offers a mesmerising mix of pop and soul.

From left: Toby Anstis, Kiko Bun, and Mullally have been confirmed as the support acts for the Jess Glynne concert at Alnwick.

Gates open at 3pm and Jess Glynne is due to perform at around 9pm.

There will be a special area available for those who wish to bring their own picnics, but there will also be food and drink stalls – including alcohol – in the grounds.

However, alcohol is not permitted to be brought onto the site under any circumstances and will be confiscated by security. Bottled soft drinks over 500ml are also not permitted, nor is glass.

Tickets, priced £38.50 for adults and £22.50 for children, are going fast. To buy these, visit www.alnwickcastle.com/events/jess-glynne-concert and buy via Ticketmaster.

There are also two special VIP packages available from www.alnwickcastle.com

A VIP Silver ticket (£80) offers free, priority parking for one car, close to the venue. Silver VIP ticket-holders will also have free access to the VIP spectator area, with optimum views of the stage, as well as their own VIP bar and toilets.

A VIP Gold ticket (£160) will offer priority parking for one car close to the venue. Gold VIP ticket-holders will enter through the Alnwick Castle Barbican and can enjoy a Champagne reception and canapés in the Outer Bailey.

A feast of tapas, dessert and selection of cheeses will then be served to you in Alnwick Castle Guest Hall before you’re escorted to the VIP area via fast-pass entrance.

A welcome drink in the VIP spectator area will await VIP Gold ticket-holders and you will also be offered a free family pass to Alnwick Castle for one use during August 2017.

Anyone who has bought a ticket, but wants to upgrade to VIP, can do so, for a surcharge. Call 01665 511086 for details.

Music Plus Sport and Alnwick Castle have teamed up to deliver the concert.