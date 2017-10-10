New workshops to help businesses grow

Businesses are being encouraged to attend workshops to capitalise on opportunities to grow.

Delivered by Business Northumberland, Arch’s workshops provide support in all aspects of business growth.

Specialist trainers will share their expertise alongside practical hints, tips and techniques for businesses in Northumberland to succeed and have a strong future.

Workshops are being held in Ashington and Blyth throughout October.

To check eligibility and book a fully-funded place visit www.businessnorthumberland.co.uk

There will be An Introduction to Marketing on October 11 at Blyth Workspace, Quay Road; A Negotiation Skills and Strategies workshop on October 18 at the same venue; Business Finance workshop on October 19 at Wansbeck Workspace, Ashington; a Staff Recruitment workshop on October 23, at Blyth Workshop; and a Creative Content to Market Your Business workshop on October 26, at Wansbeck Workspace.

More than 450 businesses have registered with the Business Northumberland programme.

Coun Richard Wearmouth, Chairman of Arch, said: “The Business Northumberland programme allows us to support small to medium businesses to super-size their activity, to create jobs across the county and to make sure that they remain competitive across a regional, national and international marketplace.

“I would encourage any eligible businesses to register for the online support and to attend the workshops that are taking place across the county.”