Newbiggin Front Street holds topping out ceremony

A topping out ceremony was held this week to celebrate the completion of the highest point of the building structure work on the £1.3million Newbiggin Front Street mixed use development.

The project, invested by Northumberland company Arch, will blend commercial and residential uses.

The building itself will feature two retail units and a Town Council office at ground floor level.

Meanwhile, on the upper floors, eight apartments, each with two bedrooms, will be available for rent by Arch Homes.

In addition to this, to support tourism in Newbiggin and respond to community needs, new accessible public toilets have also been included on the ground floor.

Chairman of Arch, Coun Richard Wearmouth, was on site with Surgo, the leading contractor of the development, Newbiggin councillors and the town council for a tour of the development.

Coun Wearmouth said: “This is a really positive development for Newbiggin and will be great for boosting the local economy and regeneration of this lovely seaside town.

“The new local amenities will be an excellent addition for enhancing the tourism aspect of the town which is continuing to grow.

“I look forward to seeing the completion of this development at the end of the year.”

Jeff Charlton, construction director at Surgo, said that, so far, the project is progressing well.

The development is due for completion in November 2017.

Coun Liz Simpson added: “The addition of the new local amenities and apartments will be welcomed by Newbiggin residents and tourists.

“This new development will be a fantastic asset to the local town’s regeneration. I was pleased to see the good progress being made by Surgo and that the works are on schedule to complete on time.”