Newbiggin Kite Festival set to enterain crowds again

Families are expected to flock to Newbiggin this weekend with the return of a popular festival.

National and international kite flyers will be putting on a show for young and old to enjoy.

The synchronized kite flying to music by The Pallas Family and Fusion exhibits the artist’s talents while giant lobsters, crabs and fish hang in the air, thanks to Skyartists and Sky Fantastic.

Children will be given the chance to make a kite and fly it thanks to workshops hosted kite maker Becky Poxon, from North Yorkshire.

The free festival – supported by Newbiggin Town Council, Community Chest, Bernicia and Ascent Homes – will take place on Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 4pm both days.