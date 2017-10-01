Newbiggin’s a top spot for surfing

Never mind surfing the waves, Newbiggin has been named as one of top seaside locations if you want to surf the internet.

It has been included in an O2 guide to the UK’s top seaside spots with the best connectivity.

O2’s research also reveals more than a third of beach-goers from the North East (37 per cent) consider their smartphone the most essential item for a day by the sea – way more than those who would opt for a book (13 per cent) or a swimming costume (nine per cent).

It seems a beach trip is no longer focused on building sandcastles or frolicking in the waves.

Almost one in 10 from the North East (eight per cent) now spend at least two hours of their day at the beach surfing the internet, with 34 per cent spending at least an hour.

Other best connected beaches include Weymouth in Dorset, and Fistral in Cornwall.