Newbiggin women’s institution celebrates 95th anniversary

The Newbiggin by the Sea Women’s Institute has celebrated its 95th anniversary.

The members commemorated the landmark by enjoying a celebratory dinner at Newbiggin Golf Club.

A spokeswoman for the Newbiggin Women’s Institute said: “Everyone agreed it was a wonderful evening.”

The Women’s Institute was originally formed in 1915, during the First World War, to provide women with opportunities to build new skills.

Since then, the organisation has become to largest voluntary women’s organisation in the UK, with around 6,300 institutions across the UK.

The next meeting for the Newbiggin institute, which was founded in 1922, will be held on Tuesday, September 12, at 7pm at the WI Hall in Long Park.

A talk will be given by the Whitley Bay Pastors.

The group says new members and visitors are always welcome.