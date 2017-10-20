North East ambulance crew honoured with Queen’s Medal

Frontline emergency staff have been honoured for their work.

A total of 15 emergency care employees at North East Ambulance Service have received The Queen’s Medal for their dedication to their roles.

The group – who have more than 300 years of service between them – received their awards for more than 20 years’ service.

Among them were Robert Bunton, Paul Dunning, Steven Straker, all of Ashington, and Paul Tarbit, from Blyth.

Her Majesty’s representative the Lord-Lieutenant of Tyne & Wear Mrs Susan Margaret Winfield OBE DL presented the medals.

She said: “I am extremely proud of all who have received The Queen’s Medal, to give them the recognition they deserve for their invaluable service to the community.”

NEAS chief executive, Yvonne Ormston said: “I am extremely proud of all of the long-serving employees at the Trust and have huge respect for all who have received this award.

“Frontline employees deal with very difficult situations on a daily basis and show the upmost compassion for all patients that they treat. It has been a great opportunity to acknowledge the quality of care they provide to their patients.

“They all go above and beyond the call of duty in their roles.”

Paul Dunning has given more than 20 years’ service, starting in the ambulance service in 1993 before moving on to Accident and Emergency in 1997 as a paramedic.

He later progressed to the role of clinical care manager.

Paul said: “I’ve had many memorable moments and I love my job but I’m just a regular person who comes in every day and try my best.”

Paul Tarbit, from Blyth, started working in the ambulance service in December 1994 progressing to Patient Transport Service at both Wallsend and Wideopen. In 2003, he qualified as a Paramedic and then became a team leader.

Paul was seconded to an assistant operations manager post before returning to operational duties in 2014, working on rapid response. He is currently working as a clinical education development officer in the training department.

Paul said: “I’ve had many memorable moments from working on the road, but I’m most proud to be able to pass on my knowledge and experience to students within the training department.”