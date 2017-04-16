North East award for beauty salon

There were smiles all round among a salon team to celebrate success at a ceremony in Manchester.

The Beauty Factory, located in Blyth, won the North East Salon of the Year category at this year’s English Hair and Beauty Awards.

The key factor for the accolades, organised by Creative Oceanic, was the number of nominations from members of the public.

Finalists from across England were invited to attend the glamorous ceremony.

Gillian Robinson, The Beauty Factory managing director, said: “We are thrilled to win such a fantastic award in a tough category, especially as we were nominated by our wonderful clients.

“We pride ourselves not only on offering the newest treatments available, but also on the continued development of our staff.

“Recently completed training now allows us to offer Lycon waxing and pregnancy massage to our customers.”

Since it was established in 1990, The Beauty Factory has grown from a one room, one therapist start-up into a well-respected salon with eight therapists and a full-time receptionist. Today, the company offers four private treatment rooms, three nail stations and a spray tan room.

Its therapists’ primary focuses are on skin care, hair removal and natural nail care using well known lines such as Jessica Nail Care, bareMinerals and Dermalogica.

A homecare package is also available and earlier this year it purchased Hair No More equipment, a new advance in laser hair removal.