Northumberland artist uncovers a piece of Titanic history

An artist has uncovered a little piece of history.

Tom Newstead was sorting out his workshop in Seaton Sluice when he stumbled across a copy of the New York Tribune covering the sinking of the Titanic.

Tom Newstead with his copy of the New York Tribune that contains coverage of the Titanic disaster. Picture by Jane Coltman

The Titanic sunk in the early hours of April 15, 1912, on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York after hitting an iceberg. More than 1,500 passengers and crew lost their lives.

Tom, who creates sculptures from pieces of driftwood he finds along the coastline, came across the newspaper – dated April 15 and covering the disaster – while on holiday in 1996.

He said: “I found the full newspaper while on holiday in Bermuda.

“It was in really good condition, and folded up in a box so I bought it and brought it back to England.”

“It is fascinating reading about it and all the other news at the time.”