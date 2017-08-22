Northumberland Business Boom conference to be held next month

A Northumberland business support service is hosting its first two-day interactive conference for county-based businesses next month.

The Business Boom conference will be presented by the Business Northumberland team, a group of specialist trainers and business advisers.

The trainers will support small to medium-sized businesses through workshops and one-to-one sessions to help them grow and achieve their business ambitions.

The event will be held at Linden Hall on Tuesday, September 12, and Wednesday, September 13.

Coun Richard Wearmouth, the chairman of Arch, the Northumberland development company, said: “I would encourage any eligible business to register for what I’m sure will be a very popular and successful event.”

It is set to attract more than100 businesses, making it the biggest business support event currently available in Northumberland.

Businesses are urged to sign up quickly to guarantee a place. All places are fully funded by Arch and England European Regional Development Fund 2014-2020 so there is no charge to businesses.

To register, ring Dionne Clark 01670 528498 or email dionne.clark@arch-group.co.uk