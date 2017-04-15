Northumberland charity looks for more help to cope with demand

A charity is appealing for young volunteers and adult mentors to help make a difference to the lives of young people.

Bedlington-based Leading Link looks to maximise the potential of young people through successful programmes and courses.

Work over the last seven years has been mainly in the south east of the county but more work is needed elsewhere in Northumberland.

Manager Lyn Horton said: “Our young volunteers are known as youth ambassadors and they have worked tirelessly in the local community with both the old and young and everyone in between.

“Amazingly they have amassed thousands of volunteer hours over the last seven years.

“We are now working with young people further afield and covering areas around Hadston, Lynemouth, Linton, Red Row, Amble, and Widdrington.

“We’re now looking for volunteer adult mentors who know these areas to enable us to support young people with access provision and services.”

One of the key successes of the adult volunteers is the mentoring project which sees volunteers providing a listening ear to youngsters who have needed extra support. These young people have found having someone to talk to has had an amazing impact on their lives and they have reported that its made a real difference to them.

Anyone interested and prepared to give up a few hours of their time each month should contact (01670) 820088.