Northumberland College students celebrate graduation success

Graduation ceremonies last week celebrated the success of more than 1,000 students from Northumberland College.

Students were cheered on by family, friends and tutors at the college’s Kirkley Hall Campus over the course of five events.

Awards were also handed out to students who had excelled in their studies or personal development.

Marcus Clinton, principal of the college, said: “It was a pleasure to see all of our hard-working, dedicated students cross the stage to receive their awards.

“It is also wonderful to see more and more learners receive their qualifications each year as we continue to grow our higer education provision.

“I wish all of our graduates success for their futures.”

The higher education ceremony welcomed Penny Marshall, regional director for the Institution of Civil Engineers, as a guest speaker, a role she described as ‘a pleasure’.

She added: “I personally understand the hard work and dedication that goes into studying, especially whilst working, and all of the graduates should be proud and look forward to a great future.”

Also speaking at the ceremony, Mr Clinton mentioned extended higher education provision at the college with the new campus developments, such as the £2.5million STEM centre at the Ashington campus and a £1million equine centre in Kirkley Hall.

The college currently offers more than 30 higher education qualifications, ranging from Higher National Certificates to degree level.