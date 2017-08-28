Northumberland holiday park goes pyjamas in world record bid

Onesie wearers of all ages – from a two-week-baby to a 92-year-old great-grandmother - took part a record attempt at a Northumberland seaside holiday park yesterday.

A total of 326 fans of the one-piece pyjamas turned up at Golden Sands Holiday Park, Cresswell, suitably dressed for the bid to top the world's largest gathering of onesie wearers, raising funds for St Oswald’s Hospice at the same time.

And, while the current world record stands at 1,879, which was set in China in 2015, the park is confident they have set a new official record for the biggest crowd of onesie wearers in the UK.

Family owned and run Northumbrian Leisure Ltd, which owns Golden Sands and three other holiday parks across the region, was delighted so many people got behind the charity-inspired bid to wrest the record title away from the Far East and bring it to the North East.

Speaking in his shark onesie, park owner Nigel Thompson said: “We’ve had an amazing day and are delighted that so many people of all ages turned out in onesies of all different types to support our attempt.

“While we might not have been able to take the world record, we’re confident we have set a new UK – or even a European record for the largest number of onesie wearers in one location. We’re awaiting official confirmation and will make this known as soon as we receive it."

Great-grandmother Audrey Bowes, 92, of Ashington, and two-week old baby AJ - the oldest and youngest onesie wearers at the event.

Danielle Callender, community fundraiser at St Oswald’s Hospice, said: “We are thrilled to have the support of Golden Sands Holiday Park, who have organised this brilliant event. We have had an absolutely fantastic day. We are delighted that such a huge number of people have turned out to take part and we have raised a significant amount of money for St Oswald’s Hospice.

“St Oswald’s has to raise £7million each year to keep our doors open and to continue to provide high quality care to our patients and their families. That’s why fundraising events such as this are massively important to St Oswald’s. We’ve really enjoyed being a part of a world record attempt and are looking forward to seeing if we have set a new record.”

The event was part of a bigger free Bank Holiday Sunday fun day at the Visit England five-star-rated Golden Sands Holiday Park, which included live music from The Pretty Weeds, darevdevil feats from top stuntsman, Dangerous Steve, face painting, children’s rides, refreshments, and more.