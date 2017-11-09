Northumberland pub wins dog-friendly award

A Seaton Delaval pub has won a dog-friendly award.

The Keel Row has taken the DogBuddy Dog-friendly Pub Award for the North East. It is one of 12 regional winners, as voted for by pub-going dog owners across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. The overall national champion was the Fox and Hounds, in Theale, West Berkshire.

Now in their second year, the awards recognise the deserving pubs across the UK that truly embrace paw power and welcome not just two, but also four-legged customers.

Encouraging hound-lovers and pup parents up and down the UK to show some well-deserved appreciation of existing dog-friendly establishments, the Dog-friendly Pub Awards also promote dog-friendly values across all pubs nationwide, inspiring UK dog owners to discover and visit their local pubs.

Sharon Herron, landlord at The Keel Row, is delighted with the results. She said: “It’s not about the extra business a pub can achieve when being dog-friendly, we as owners are animal lovers and it’s lovely to see so many regular dog visitors.

“We have a sad story of an abandoned ruby Cavalier who was left in our car park about eight weeks ago. Although the dog was chipped, the information was out of date.

“To cut a long story short, one of my regulars and the pub adopted this dog who was very poorly with a major heart murmur, starved, rotten teeth and a mass in her stomach.

“She was with us for six weeks and for the short period of time was loved more than she had ever been.

“The whole community got involved with her vet care. We set up a crowdfunding page and between that and the pub donations we managed to raise £1,000 for her fees.”