NORTHUMBERLAND TOURISM AWARDS: Prize-giving ceremony with a difference

The ceremony for the first Northumberland Tourism Awards will offer attendees an evening that’s a world away from a typical black-tie dinner.

Launched last week, the awards see Northeast Press’ Northumberland titles – the Gazette, Berwick Advertiser, Morpeth Herald and News Post Leader – team up with Northumberland Tourism to celebrate the very best of the county’s visitor economy.

They will culminate with a special awards ceremony at Alnwick Castle on Thursday, June 8 – and it will be different from what you may expect.

Instead of black tie, think dress like a tourist (or smart casual); instead of a sit-down dinner, think a theatre-style awards ceremony followed by a hog roast in the courtyard of Hogwart’s (or at least the castle which stood in for it in the first two Harry Potter films).

And while we are celebrating excellence in Northumberland’s tourist industry, the county’s exceptional food, drink and culture will also play a key role on the night.

As well as celebrating the best of Northumberland’ businesses and attractions, the winners will land a place on the shortlist for the North East England Tourism Awards, which take place each November.

With that in mind, the award categories mirror those in the regional contest: Boutique Accommodation/Small Hotel; Bed and Breakfast; Dog Friendly Business; Holiday Park; Hotel; Inclusive Tourism; Large Visitor Attraction; Self-Catering Property; Small Visitor Attraction; Sustainable Tourism Award; Taste Award; Tourism Pub of the Year.

Additionally at our awards, there will be prizes for the best Wedding Venue, Family Day Out and an overall prize.

There are separate entry forms for all the different categories, completed with guidance on how to fill them in from Northumberland Tourism, and they can be downloaded from our website.

The forms must be returned to info@northumberlandtourism.co.uk with the subject Northumberland Tourism Awards by Saturday, May 13. Following judging, a shortlist will be published on Thursday, May 18.