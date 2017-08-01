Northumbria Police Chief Constable to retire

Northumbria Police Chief Constable Steve Ashman has announced that he is to step down from the role and will retire from policing in November after 30 years in policing.

He joined the Metropolitan Police in 1987 before transferring to Cleveland in 2002, and then joined Northumbria Police as a Chief Police Officer in 2009.

He said “I have served for 30 years in three different forces and it is time for me to move on.

“I am hugely proud of each and every one of the officers and staff that work within Northumbria and I am constantly humbled by the work they do every single day.

“That they continue to do this under the most immense pressure and with fewer and fewer resources makes them all the more remarkable.

“I have enjoyed an excellent partnership with the Police and Crime Commissioner and I will always be grateful to Dame Vera Baird for giving me the opportunity to lead this Force and the personal support she has always given to me.

“I look forward to pursuing opportunities away from policing and to spend time with my family. Thank you.”

Following the announcement of Chief Constable Ashman’s retirement, Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Dame Vera Baird QC, said: “Mr Ashman has served our communities for 30 years, the latter part of his career here in Northumbria. He has had a remarkable career, making a positive difference in every role he has undertaken.

“He has led Northumbria through a difficult period financially, but his policing skills and knowledge have ensured that we have been able to secure the resources to provide the policing services that local residents prioritise.

“It has been a pleasure working with Chief Constable Ashman and I would like to thank him, personally and on behalf of our staff and communities for everything he has done, he will be missed and we all wish him well. He can look back on his career with a proud sense of achievement.”