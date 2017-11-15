Northumbrian Water showing support to army veterans

A special tanker is taking to the roads to show support to Army veterans.

Northumbrian Water has unveiled the vehicle which will be out and about in the North East in November to show support for the Royal British Legion.

The tanker will proudly display the poppy after Northumbrian Water teamed up with the Royal British Legion to create the design.

Kate Wilson, fleet services manager at Northumbrian Water, said: “We have many employees at Northumbrian Water who are ex-service personnel, so the Royal British Legion and the services of Remembrance are very important to us.

“With the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War coming in 2018, it seemed appropriate that we should show our support and help support the work of the Royal British Legion.

“Dedicating one of our tankers in this manner is an excellent opportunity to do this in a way that was visible across the North East.”

Retired Northumbrian Water fleet technical assistant John Sheen, who served in the Army for 22 years and is a local military historian, said: “The new tanker looks fantastic and I hope that other veterans, like me, and the families of those who have served, will appreciate seeing it on the region’s roads and knowing that we are proud of them and the sacrifices they have made.”

Danielle Neighbour, community fund-raising manager for the North East, at the Royal British Legion, said: “We are really grateful for the support of Northumbrian Water.”

“The Royal British Legion’s work is entirely dependent on the public’s generous support, so partnerships like this are vital to our work, supporting the armed forces community and their families.

“The tanker looks brilliant and we are looking forward to seeing it out on the road across the North East.”