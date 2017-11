There is still time to support Ridley Park in Blyth for the Fields in Trust UK’s Best Park Award – but you have to be quick.

It was among the nominations for the accolade, which is given to the green space that receives the most votes.

The park has formal gardens, wooded areas and many wild flowers as well as play areas.

Cast your vote at www.fieldsintrust.org/bestpark – the deadline is 5pm tomorrow.