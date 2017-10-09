Nothing daft about firm’s fund-raising

Travel agency Dawson & Sanderson has smashed its fund-raising target for a Daft as a Brush, which covers Northumberland and other areas.

The North East business that has branches in Ashington and Blyth challenged itself to bring in £20,000 to help the charity’s work – it provides custom-made transport, which takes people with cancer from where they are living to hospital and then back home free of charge after their treatment appointment.

But after a year of zip-wire runs, sponsored walks, cake bakes and golf days, staff have managed to raise more than £28,000.

Dawson & Sanderson managing director Chris Harrison said: “We are completely taken aback by the final figure, which is way above the target we set.

“Our staff and customers really got behind the appeal and it’s a huge privilege to be able to hand over the cheque to the charity.

“The golf day at Longhirst Hall raised almost £7,000, while our amazing staff collected more than £4,000 from a series of sponsored walks along Hadrian’s Wall.”

Over the last seven years, Daft as a Brush cancer patient care has gone from two ambulances to 25. It now provides more than 30,000 patient journeys a year.

Founder Brian Burnie said: “It’s fantastic that Dawson & Sanderson has decided to help us in this way and this money is very much appreciated.

“On behalf of everyone at Daft as a Brush, I thank the firm from the bottom of my heart for its support.”